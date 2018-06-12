Lutterworth woman gets award in Queen's Birthday Honours list

The head of a charity aiming to protect children from abuse in sport, who is from Lutterworth, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Anne Tiivas, the head of the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport unit (CPSU), said: “Awards are never down to the work of one person.

“This honour is for all those who work tirelessly, and often courageously, to safeguard and protect children from violence in and through sport.”

Since 2008, Anne has led the CPSU in its work with sports councils, governing bodies and other organisations across the UK.

She first joined the unit when it was set up in 2001 following a series of high profile cases of young athletes being abused by adults.

Anne has been integral in shaping and monitoring national safeguarding standards for children in sport in the UK and developing new international safeguards.

In 2016 the CPSU was awarded the Unicef International Safeguarding Children in Sport award.

She said: “I would particularly like to recognise my wonderful and dedicated team in the CPSU, and our colleagues and partner agencies who work together to achieve a sports culture which prioritises and supports the well-being of all its participants.

NSPCC Chief Executive Peter Wanless said: “Anne has led the CPSU with distinction for 10 years.

“She is highly respected, influential and passionate about children and sport. We are delighted to see her recognised in this way.”