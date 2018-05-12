Lutterworth trio pedal on to complete Teutonic trek

A trio of Lutterworth cycling-mad Lidl managers have raised almost £17,000 for the NSPCC by completing a 700-mile international bike ride.

The trio, based at the supermarket’s regional distribution centre near the town, pedalled from Lutterworth to Lidl’s global headquarters in Neckarsulm, Germany.

Heads of sales Michael Gross and Nick Culverwell and area manager Iain Findlay were accompanied by Oakham store manager Richard Harris in a support vehicle.

In a ten day trek, they ascended 15,000ft and passed through France, Belgium and the Netherlands before reaching Neckarsulm.

They were inspired to take on the mammoth challenge after being given a presentation by an NSPCC representative about the charity’s work.

Nick said: “After the presentation we genuinely wanted to help and knew that we could help make a difference in raising some money for a hugely important cause.

“We decided we needed to challenge ourselves mentally and physically to help raise a sizeable sum.”

To sponsor the cyclists, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nickmichaelcycle.