Lutterworth students get better prepared for their financial futures

Students at Sir Frank Whittle Studio School are better prepared for their financial futures after a day of lessons about money.

The Lutterworth based school’s students covered topics including flat-sharing and credit cards in sessions led by Ed Flack, a financial education expert from the not-for-profit WizeUp.

Ed said: “Thanks to our sponsors at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society we were able to visit Sir Frank Whittle Studio School for the first time.

“It was a great day with loads of interaction from the students. We covered student finance, budgeting, flat sharing, credit cards and ratings and taxation. It was a real privilege to be able to spend time with each group. Anyone with doubts about the quality of young people leaving school over the next few years need have no fears – we are in safe hands.”

John Redmond, vice principal at Sir Frank Whittle Studio School, said: “Ed was superb at making all the topics coverered engaging and students sent us emails afterwards saying things like ‘the speech was useful in terms of how much companies rely on credit ratings and how going to university can affect you financially’.”