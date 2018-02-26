Lutterworth quartet rack up almost two centuries of Poppy Appeal support

Four longtime supporters of the Lutterworth Royal British Legion who have been involved with the Poppy Appeal for almost two centuries between them were presented with awards recognising their dedication.

The quartet - Dick Stilgoe, Bob Champion, Neville Robbins and Janette Ackerley - were visited at the Lutterworth Club, in Leicester Road, by Lutterworth mayor Michael Perks, who presented them with their awards and certificates.

Mr Champion and Mr Robbins received awards and certificates each for 50 years’ service, Mr Stilgoe was awarded for 45 years’ service while Mrs Ackerley was recognised for her support over 40 years.

A spokesman for the Lutterworth branch of the RBL said: “The awards rewarded a combined service of more than 185 years’ support to the annual Poppy Appeal.

“Their support marks significant dedication to this annual appeal.

“The Lutterworth Branch of the Royal British Legion meets on the second Tuesday of every month at the Lutterworth Club and always welcomes new members.”

For more information about the RBL, visit www.britishlegion.org.uk.