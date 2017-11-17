Lutterworth group’s kind donation has Christmas all stitched up

A group of Lutterworth ladies have been working hard throughout 2017 to help support a charity which brightens the lives of underprivileged children,

The Knit and Stitch group have spent much of 2017 collecting shoe boxes, wrapping paper and small gifts throughout the year for their annual Christmas Love in a Box appeal.

Group member Sue Turner said: “An amazing total of 195 shoe boxes were wrapped and filled with the items and they would like to say a huge thank you to all the local residents who donated.

Sue pictured above with with just some of the boxes, added, “We have been absolutely delighted by the response to our appeal and are hugely appreciative of people’s generosity.

“Some people donated complete boxes and some gave separate items - we are very grateful for either way of giving.

“Thanks to these donations many children will have a happier Christmas this year.”

The group intend to continue supporting this appeal and will be collecting donations again in 2018.

The Knit and Stitch group meets once a month at Lutterworth Methodist Church.