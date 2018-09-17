Lutterworth businesses given funding tips by MP

A special event, which focused on boosting businesses in Lutterworth, has been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister.

The ‘Meet the MP’ event, held at Lutterworth Town Hall was an opportunity for retailers and business representatives in Lutterworth to put questions to South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, as well as hear how they can access funding and support.

Cllr Neil Bannister, Leader of Harborough District Council which organised the event, said the key message was that the MP, Council and others wanted to work with businesses to enhance and invest in Lutterworth.

He said: “At a recent visit to Downing Street I was granted a brief audience with the Prime Minister Theresa May and mentioned to her that this event was taking place in Lutterworth and importance of it for the business community here.

“I’d like to thank Alberto Costa and all who attended this excellent event.”

Updates were also given at the event by Helen Miller, from the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP), who explained what is on offer for businesses and how the LLEP acts as a signposting service for any business looking for support and help within the county.

Lee Byrne, from Harborough District Council, shared progress on the Council’s economic development strategy, Grow on Space project, town centre projects, and plans for a new Inward Investment website to showcase what Harborough district has on offer.

Mr Costa said: “I was pleased to attend this event to hear directly from business owners on a variety of issues that impact their businesses on a daily basis. I would like to thank the organisers.”