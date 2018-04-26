Lucky escape for a driver as their car flips onto its roof on a busy Market Harborough road

This is the surprising sight that greeted rush hour traffic near Market Harborough town centre on Monday evening this week.

A car had flipped onto its roof at the junction of the busy A508 Northampton Road and Granville Street, near St Hugh’s church.

A local resident said: “I didn’t see the accident, but I heard a screech of tyres and a metal noise, but I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw what had happened.

“The car had completely turned over and was on its back in the middle of the road!”

Northampton Road was blocked off for about an hour as police investigated the accident.

Leicestershire police said they were called to the accident scene at 5.14pm on Monday, April 23.

A police spokesperson said: “It was a two-vehicle road traffic collision which involved one of the vehicles flipping onto its roof.

“Our reports say there were no significant injuries in the collision, and everyone was able to walk away.”

Police were soon on hand after the crash to direct main road traffic away from the overturned car.

Police said the road was cleared again by around 6.10pm.