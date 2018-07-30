Lots of treats on offer at Harborough Food and Drink Festival this weekend

Thousands of food lovers are expected to flock to Welland Park in Harborough this Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5, for the 2018 Market Harborough Food and Drink Festival.

The two-day event, organised by Harborough District Council, will celebrate local, regional, national and International cuisine with stalls featuring everything from artisan-produced cheese, meats and gourmet foods to mouth-watering Mexican street food, flame grilled chicken and authentic Sicilian cannoli.

Cllr Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council, said; “The Harborough Food and Drink Festival is a fabulous event for all the family, with a wide array of treats on offer, and all located in a wonderful setting.”

Alongside the line up of food stalls, there will also be homeware and cookware stalls, a licensed bar and a speciality gin bar, a children’s play area and of course the chef’s demo kitchen.

For foodies looking to pick up some recipe tips, MasterChef finalist and former Le Gavroche chef Dan Graham, renowned Italian cook Carmela Hayes and local cookery tutor Margarita Pap will be showcasing their culinary skills and cooking up a treat in the demo kitchen.

The hourly demonstrations will start at 11.30am each day with the last one at 3.30pm.

The Harborough Food and Drink festival is free to attend and is open from 11am-7pm on both days this weekend.