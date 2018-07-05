LionShare appeal enters its third month in Market Harborough

The collection of items for local charities is entering its third month

Harborough Twenty 12 Lions club will be at the HFM offices on Fernie Road on Friday July 20 between 4pm and 6pm.

This month the request from the Lions club are:

- men’s jogging bottoms

- new men’s boxer shorts

- t- shirts

- sports trainers

- toiletries such as shaving foam, shower gel and razors

As previous months, the Lions group will give the items collected to Harborough Helping Refugees, the Y and Homestart.

If you would like further information, please follow us on Facebook or contact Jane Clarke on Jane.e.clarke@btinternet.com