Lions surprise Harborough group with coffee morning cash

Member of Harborough’s Diabetes UK support group were surprised with a welcome donation from a group of town fundraisers.

Harborough and District Diabetes UK meets at the Roman Way Day Centre and one of its recent meetings featured a medley of films made by Market Harborough Movie Makers.

However, the evening got even better when there was an unexpected presentation of a cheque from the LionsTwenty12 group.

Lions handed over a cheque for £135 raised at a coffee morning they held in the Harborough Theatre lounge and decided that money raised at this event would be donated to Diabetes UK.

Chair of the diabetes group, Jim Knights, told the donors all the money would go towards supporting research at universities in the midlands.

The presentation was made by Lions Lesley Croft and Jenny Glithero.

The Movie Makers films included a history of the canals, what happens over a year at Welland Valley Vineyard and the story of the town’s three former cinemas.

Visit marketharborough.diabetesukgroup.org for more.