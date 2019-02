Lutterworth Lions presented a cheque for £150 to Dr Vipul Masharani at his practice in the Wycliffe Medical Centre, in Lutterworth, for replacement batteries and pads for defibrillators around the town.

Lutterworth Lions hoped the money will help maintain these vital pieces of equipment for the coming months.

Pictured from left are: Kathleen Woodward, Rob Woodward, Dr Vipul Masharani, Jim Patel, Alan Richardson, Roseanna Wilkinson, Ann Barker and Peter Hollinshead