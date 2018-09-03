Library van left burnt out after arson attack in Lutterworth

The mobile library which serves communities across the Lutterworth area is out of action after an arson attack.

The library van was targeted in the early hours of the morning, leaving its cab largely burnt-out and the rest, including its stock of books, damaged by smoke.

Inside the fire damaged mobile library at Lutterworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The mobile library was parked by Lutterworth Library, off George Street.

A spokeswoman for the police said: "Police were called by the fire service just after 4am today to report to a fire in a mobile library vehicle.

"Inquiries into the incident are in the early stages but it is believed the fire was started deliberately."