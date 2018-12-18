Lib-Dem leader Sir Vince Cable calls in Harborough for People’s Vote on Brexit

Liberal Democrat national leader Sir Vince Cable said a new referendum on Brexit would be “a sensible way out of this mess that we’re in”.

Speaking on a visit to Market Harborough, Sir Vince said the whole Brexit question was now covered by “a big fog of uncertainty”.

“We go back to this question over whether we go back to the public and offer them a choice of the Government’s deal or to stay in the European Union” he said.

Commenting on Harborough MP Neil O’Brien’s view in last week’s Mail, that MPs needed to back Theresa May’s Brexit plan, he said he suspected Mr O’Brien was in the minority – not just in Parliament but in the country.

He said local Lib-Dem group leader Phil Knowles, who backs a second referendum, had a view that “probably coincides with more people”.

Sir Vince looked at Market Harborough’s railway station upgrade, and attended a meeting with supporters at Harborough Theatre on his visit.

Neil O’Brien has said if May’s plan is not passed in Parliament, then Brexit itself may never happen.