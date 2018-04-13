Leicestershire hospice staff and patients in the frame for a fun time

Patients and carers were grinning from ear to ear at Loros Hospice when a photo booth appeared on the Day Therapy Unit.

The booth was offered for free to everyone at the Hospice, in Leicester, which gave patients and staff time to have fun playing with props and making silly faces, while capturing lasting memories.

Loros deliver free, high-quality, compassionate care and support to terminally ill patients, their family and carers in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

The booth was installed courtesy of Incredipix owner, Paul Allen, whose parents Gloria and Ronald were both cared for at LOROS.

Photos taken on the day were printed out as lasting keepsakes for friends and family.

Janet Manuel, the Day Therapy and Outpatients Manager said: “Day therapy aims to provide patients and carers with holistic care and support.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-181204-100528001

“Having the photo booth here, gave patients time to relax and have a bit of fun, and perhaps even forget they’re poorly for a little while - it was a happy, smiley afternoon.”