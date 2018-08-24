Leicestershire firefighters deal with more than 100 ‘unusual objects’

Ever needed to call the fire brigade because you’ve lost the keys to your handcuffs, or got a ring stuck on your finger?

Between April 2017 and March 2018, firefighters in Leicestershire were called out 110 times to remove objects from people.

Although the data does not include the precise details of all the call-outs, the most common reasons are normally removing stuck wedding rings or handcuffs.

On other occasions people have called 999 after getting pinned in toy cars and toilet seats.

Recently released figures from the Home Office show the number of times the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to non-fire incidents over the last financial year.

As well as removing objects from people, the fire brigade are still needed to sometimes remove stranded cats from trees.

Leicestershire’s firefighters were called 77 times to help rescue animals over the 12 month period.

The RSPCA, who liaise with the fire service about helping animals, said: “We’re grateful to firefighters for their support in completing rescues up and down the country.

“Collaborative working is so important in protecting animal welfare, and sometimes we simply cannot rescue animals from tricky situations.”