Lambs on a Harborough farm left injured after kids attack them with rocks

A farmer from Harborough is furious after his flock of pregnant ewes was attacked by a gang of rock-throwing teenage thugs.

The farmer, Phillip de Jager from Kibworth, disturbed the teenagers last week at a barn just outside Kibworth, where he keeps 170 pregnant ewes.

One ewe was half-blinded by a rock, others are lame – and of course many could lose their lambs as a result of injury or extreme stress.

A pitchfork had also been hurled at the sheep. And a caravan near the barn had all its windows smashed.

“You couldn’t print in the newspaper what I though when I saw what was happening” Mr de Jager told the Mail this week.

“I just wish those teenagers would come back to my farm when I’m lambing.

“I would get them to hold a dead lamb, so they could see and understand the damage they have caused.”

The gang of six to eight boys and girls involved – aged around 14 – are all believed to be from the Kibworth area.

Mr de Jager stopped and photographed one of the gang – a 14-year-old girl – and posted her picture online. The picture has since been removed.

“I’ve been using the barn for lambing for three or four years and never had any problem” he said.

“But early last week I saw a load of rocks by the lambing shed, and wondered how they had got there.

“Then later in the week I went down to the barn and a whole load of kids ran off, and it was then I realised what was happening.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police confirmed: “Police have received a report of items being thrown at a shed which contained sheep.”

She said items found near the shed included bricks and tarmac. “A number of sheep have been injured and inquiries are ongoing.”

A police community support officer was liaising with staff at a local school as part of the investigation, she said.

Police would not confirm which school was being visited.