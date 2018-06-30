Kibworth hairdressers make the cut as best in the county!

A Kibworth hair salon has been named as the best in the county by an online lifestyle blog.

The team at Louise Faye hairdressers in the village were awarded the prize by Muddy Stilettos.

A spokesman for Muddy Stilettos said: “Winning the popularity vote with their local fans, the Louise Faye salon won thanks to its love of getting it right for the customer, creating colour, cuts and finishes that delight – including the styles which dazzle for their regular customer Miss Leicestershire, Hannah Davies.

Andrew Minarik co-director at Louise Faye, and Miss World Hairdresser, commented, “This award gives a chance for customers to celebrate our hard-working high street heroes. We were honoured by our customers who put us at the top of their hair tick box!.”

Louise Faye is inviting customers to celebrate with a glass of fizz if they visit for a trim this month.