Kibworth hairdresser gives Strictly star Vick Hope a dazzling look!

Kibworth hairdresser Andrew Minarik is not unused to the glitz and glamour of catwalk life, having been a Miss England hairdresser for over a decade – and last month was no exception as he joined London Fashion Week to style Radio DJ and Strictly Come Dancing star Vick Hope.

Vick’s first dance, the jive, was performed earlier this month and saw her and partner Graziano Di Prima, earn 18 points.

Andrew was called upon to provide hair styling for the Kolchagov Barba Fashion Show, where Vick Hope had been asked to model.

Opting to provide Vick with a slicked back up-do, Andrew tamed her curls to provide a striking silhouette as she walked the catwalk in a metallic gown.

Andrew, who is co-owner of the Louise Faye salon in Kibworth, said: “I absolutely love doing hair at London Fashion Week and especially the Kolchagov Barba show – the models are brilliant and are always so open to trying new looks. Vick was an absolute darling to work with and her curls are gorgeous. The slicked back up-do worked a dream; complimenting her grown and adding a punk edge to a glamorous look.”

Andrew has been cutting hair since he left school. A career which has seen him travel the world before he returned to the salon where he trained to become a co-owner in 2017.