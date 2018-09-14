Kibworth & Fleckney serve up treat from Wimbledon umpire Alan

Members of Kibworth & Fleckney Inner Wheel had an entertaining meeting when they welcomed former tennis umpire Alan Gray visited as their guest speaker.

A former Kibworth resident, Mr Gray retired in 2012 after 30 years of service in the sport, 25 of which were as an umpire at Wimbledon.

Inner Wheel members were given a glimpse behind the scenes of All England Club with tales involving championship winners including John McEnroe and Boris Becker.

Mr Gray became an umpire after spending time as a line judge and a ball boy coach.