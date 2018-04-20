Kiborth and Fleckney club members earn their crust!

Members of the Inner Wheel of Kibworth and Fleckney enjoyed a pork pie-making session at Waterloo Farm near Harborough earlier this month.

A spokesman for the group said; “As It is an iconic food in the Leicestershire diet, it was very interesting to be able to see from mincing the meat and making the pastry to assembling a wonderful pie. The best bit was, of course, taking it home to eat.”

The group also hosted a successful Bridge Tea in Kibworth this month with 64 players taking part. Phone Sarah Dorey on 0116 2792140 to find out more about the group.