It’s another big push for charity in Harborough district village

Record numbers attended the 10th annual Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race at the weekend.

“The weather was kind, and it was the busiest year we’ve had” said main organiser Andy Williamson.

Action during the Great Glen wheel barrow races.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180409-170053005

As well as the adults’ and juniors’ races, there were more stalls than ever, a performance from De Montfort University’s Gospel Choir and bands in the evening culminating in musical duo Fingers ‘n’ Fumbs.

“Last year there were 2,500 people here, and it was certainly equal to that or slightly more” said Andy.

“I don’t have a clue what we raised for charity at this moment in time - but last year was £3,500 and I would hope that we’re going to exceed that this year.”

Some £25,000 has been raised for hospice charity LOROS in the nine years of the Wheelbarrow event so far.

Action during the Great Glen wheel barrow races.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180409-170024005

This year’s winners of the adult race were Chris and Robert Jones, who received a special award for competing in all 10 years so far.

Winners of the juniors’ race were Barney and Scarlet Walsh.

Eddie Hawes and Lois Leach both 12 who took part in the childrens race.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180409-170420005

Jayne and Phil Jackson with their Dr Who wheel barrow.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180409-170329005

Lionel the Loros mascot with judges John Knight, Neil O'Brien MP, Lady Palmer and organiser Andy Williamson.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180409-170229005