It’s a miracle! Engagement ring lost in the snow in Harborough has been FOUND!

An engagement ring lost in the snow last night (Friday) has been found.

Laurie Chapman put an appeal out through social media and the Harborough Mail to find the ring after she lost it while walking back to Little Bowden from Market Harborough.

The lost engagement ring.

She admitted it was like searching for a needle in a haystack - but amazingly, it has was found buried in the snow on the footpath next to Sainsbury’s car park.

Laurie said: “I contacted a metal detector club and John Drage and Dean McEvaddy came out - and found it! A big thank you to them and to the Harborough Mail too.”