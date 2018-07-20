Invitation to weekly Harborough park yoga sessions

A man who swapped corporate life to become a yoga teacher is hosting free sessions in Harborough on Saturday mornings.

Paul Hodgetts, owner of Two Breaths More, is running the sessions from 10am to 11am next to Welland Park Café, immediately after the popular weekly Parkrun.

He said: “I worked in the corporate world for about 30 years and last Christmas decided it was time for a change and my wife and I went to India to learn how to teach yoga.

“Earlier this year I was in Welland Park and realised that there may be Parkrunners interested in learning yoga. Harborough District Council helped me source yoga mats and have been supportive.”

Anyone can attend the yoga sessions, not just Parkrunners.

Paul said he plans to hold sessions until at least the end of July and then, depending on demand and weather, into August.

The first two sessions earlier this month attracted about 50 people and about 70 the following week.

Visit www.twobreathsmore.com for more information.