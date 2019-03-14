Information event ahead of six-day closure of rail line through Market Harborough

A drop-in event for the public is being held by Network Rail as work continues on improvements to the railway in Market Harborough.

As part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade, the line through the station will be straightened to allow trains to travel at higher speeds. The project will also see numerous benefits to the station building itself, including the installation of a new footbridge to improve accessibility, longer platforms to cater for longer trains with more seats and increased car parking spaces.

Parts of the scheme have already been completed, including strengthening three road bridges in the town and the construction of a new car park. A large part of the work to install the new footbridge at the station has also taken place.

The project will mean a six-day rail closure to the line through Market Harborough from Tuesday May 28 and Sunday June 2 (inclusive). Network Rail says it is doing as much work as possible to keep disruption to a minimum and engineers have already laid nearly 3 km of track.

Network Rail has previously held information events for residents in the town and is inviting those who wish to keep up to date with the scheme to another event at Market Harborough Market on Saturday, March 30, between 9am and 5pm.

Workers from Network Rail will be on hand to answer any questions residents may have.

Those wishing to find out more about the scheme, but are unable to attend the event, can call the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or visit www.networkrail.co.uk/marketharborough