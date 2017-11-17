Independent Desborough group claims landslide victory in maiden election

A party created out of frustration at Desborough’s huge tax rise has claimed a landslide victory in its first election.

Independents for Desborough (IfD) candidate Gil Holmes blew away the rest of the field at the Loatland ward by-election yesterday (Thursday).

Cllr Holmes received 617 votes - more than the rest of the candidates combined.

He said he was “shell-shocked” by the result and is now looking forward to taking on the role.

He said: “I’m shell-shocked to be honest and a little bit surprised.

“I thought it was going to be a lot closer that that.

“I’m quite humbled that so many people have put so much faith in me.”

Cllr Holmes beat Tory James French, who received 300 votes, into second place.

Labour’s Gareth Coe (249 votes) came third with Lib Dem candidate Alan Window coming last with 38 votes.

The new councillor said the result bodes well for IfD’s future.

He said: “If we get that level of support for me, I think we can carry that through to the next elections.

“We’re just a bunch of people that want to do right for Desborough and people can see that.”

He added that one of his first tasks will be looking at the ‘shenanigans’ of next year’s budget, which was presented and withdraw at last night’s council meeting.

Turnout at the election was 25 per cent.