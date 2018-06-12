In Pictures: Market Harborough’s carnival brings fun to the town

A revitalised carnival under a new committee brought a bigger parade, a busier showground and much more music to Market Harborough at the weekend.

As the last band (Stereosonics) played at Symington’s Rec on Saturday night, elated new committee chairman Paul Milligan told the Mail: “I’m really, really pleased.

“The weather was warm and dry, nearly everything worked well and the town is happy.

“Now we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and make next year that bit better!”

The carnival costs well over £15,000 to put on, so even with good takings this year, the carnival committee is already looking for grants and sponsors for next year.

On Saturday, the carnival parade started up at 10.45am, led by excellent seven man band King Brasstards. Behind came a lively collection of bands and floats.

“It’s been stressful, but last night preparing all the floats at Sanderson’s yard, there was a real buzz, and everyone says the floats look amazing” said Joanne Douglas, who was in charge of Market Harborough C of E Primary Academy’s float.

At the showground itself, off St Mary’s Road, there were more stalls and the addition of a big stage for all the music and presentations.

“It’s fabulous to see so many people here” said Graham Peers, tourism officer for the Harborough District.

“I could tell from the number of people walking here this morning that it was going to be a really good day” said Cllr Lesley Bowles, district council chair.

Stallholders seemed happy too. “A good day - we had queues” said Kerry Height of vegan food stall FarrinHeight.

“Definitely worth coming” agreed Sarah Godden of Jams and Jars.