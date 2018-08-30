In Pictures: A great Leicestershire County Show in Market Harborough, despite a rainy Sunday

Well, the farmers have been praying for rain for most of the summer.

To see all our photos from the event, click the link above or the gallery icon on the main photo.

Ironic, then, that when we got a solid day of it on Sunday, many of them were cursing.

The reason is that it severely dampened the second day of the county’s biggest rural and family life show - the Leicestershire County Show, which returned to Harborough Showground over the Bank Holiday weekend with a jam-packed programme.

Gates to the annual ents and agriculture show opened at 8.30am on Saturday and attendees were kept entertained for two days with a wide range of attractions, a traditional fun fair and hundreds of craft stands.

Large crowds formed at midday to witness cascades of colour flowing from show headliners – the parachutists of the RAF Falcons.

Flight Lieutenant David Sellers, officer commanding the parachute display team said: “It was great to be able to perform at the Leicestershire County Show.

“The crowd were fantastic and gave us such a warm welcome as we landed in the arena.

“This year has been very important one for us and the Royal Air Force, so we feel privileged to have taken part in so many events to celebrate 100 years of the RAF.”

David Young, County Show director, added: “The parachute display team are in high demand this year and we were delighted to see them put on a spectacular display for our crowds.”

Other showstoppers included a world record quad bike stunt artist, jousting from Knights of Nottingham, a classic car and tractor rally, a mounted games tournament involving relays and obstacle runs on ponies, a kicking competition with Leicester Tigers and more.

David said: “Livestock and agriculture remain at the heart of the County Show but we’re proud to also host a range of family attractions and entertainment too.

“To see so many people come to experience and support our magnificent agriculture and history is fantastic.”

Saturday was sunny, Sunday... well, less so.

But as David said: “In true British fashion, the show went on despite the heavy rain.”

Happiest, of course, were the stallholders in the dry inside the huge craft marquee – especially winner of the craft award, Pamela Miller, from Rothwell.

She’s been making patchwork goods since she retired from a career in office admin.

Her bestsellers? “You won’t believe this, in August, but it’s Christmas stuff!”

Reserve champion was arts degree student Emily Howard, who grew up in Foxton, but now lives in Rutland.

Her collection of animal design mugs, cards and prints were selling well.

“I started by painting animals and just kind of progressed” she said. “This is my first ever show!”

The Leicestershire County Show itself has been going rather longer.

It was originally created by a group of Leicestershire farmers in 1833, to promote improvements in agriculture, share farming techniques and exhibit new equipment.

Today, the competitions, shows and entertainment mean the event combines its traditional roots with modern family fun.

And it’s been brilliantly revived with its move to Harborough from longtime home Melton in 2016.

The County Show will return to Harborough over the August bank holiday in 2019.

Organisers are already putting plans in place to create an even bigger show.