Husbands Bosworth Glding Centre hosts open weekend

Visitors to Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre can take to the air later this month when the airfield hosts a huge open weekend.

The popular centre, located about a mile outside the village, is celebrating its 65th anniversary at the event this year.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, and is a perfect opportunity for people to find out more about this majestic sport.

As well as glider displays, there will be a range of vintage aircraft and vehicles to look at, an impressive flight simulator, a model helicopter display, air experiences, hovercraft rides, children’s entertainment, archery, live music, barbecue food, a range of stalls, and lots more.

There will also be a disco on the Saturday.

Husbands Bosworth Gliding Club was founded in 1953 but was originally based at Baginton, near Coventry. The club officially moved to Husbands Bosworth in 1965 after members built a hangar there.

During the Second World War, the airfield was used to train bomber crews.

Entry on the day is £10 per car. Tickets can also be bought in advance, for £8, on 01858 880521 or by emailing office@theglidingcentre.co.uk. The fun is set to begin at 10am on the Saturday.

For more information about the event, and the gliding club, visit www.theglidingcentre.co.uk.

Use the postcode LE17 6JJ to find the airfield.