Hundreds hop in saddle for Lutterworth Big Bike Ride 2018

Hundreds of cyclists took in glorious scenery during the seventh annual Lutterworth Big Bike Ride earlier this month.

Fine weather helped swell the number of entrants to the event, on Sunday, August 19, to 604.

They took in one of four routes, varying from 11 to 62 miles, depending on their fitness level.

A spokesman for the organisers, Lutterworth Rotary Club, said: “The routes all followed the quieter country roads of south Leicestershire and north Northamptonshire and included parts of the national cycle network.

“Of those taking part 300 completed the 62 mile route with a further 130 covering 39 miles.

“As in previous years the event started and finished in the beautiful grounds of Misterton Hall thanks to the generosity of its owner Mrs Craven.

“Returning cyclists were welcomed back with a delicious Hog Roast provided by Neil Green Catering, the event’s main sponsor.

“Drinks, cream tea and ice cream were also available. Cyclists were then able to relax and recover from their efforts on the well manicured lawns of the Hall and enjoy the lovely views down to the lake and the tree lined grounds beyond.”

The event was organised by Lutterworth Rotary Club as part of its charitable fund raising effort. The club says it hopes to have raised about £6,000 during this year’s event.