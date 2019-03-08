Huge new expansion of Lutterworth planned

A planning application for a 2,750 home expansion to the east of Lutterworth has been submitted.

Leicestershire County Council has lodged the application with the planning department at Harborough District Council.

The 550-acre development site would include 2,750 homes plus community facilities, business space, around 1,000 ‘affordable’ homes, 100 hectares of green space, and two new primary schools.

Residents can view plans and speak to officers at an exhibition in Lutterworth on Friday, 22 March.

Deputy county council leader, Byron Rhodes, said: “New homes are in demand. And our focus is on creating quality, affordable houses that will help people get on or move up the property ladder.

“Clearly, it’s important they’re located in the right place – and the plan could ease pressure for further development in other, less suitable parts of Harborough.

“Almost one thousand people attended an exhibition last autumn.

“Their feedback has helped to shape the final proposal and we remain committed to clear and ongoing engagement.

“The drop-in event is a great opportunity to find out more and talk to officers and I’d encourage residents to go along and have their say through the planning process.”

The scheme would also generate millions of pounds for the county council.

The new development would include a Swift Valley Community Park, playing fields, allotments, woodland, trees and hedgerows and new ecological habitats.

There would also be foot and cycle-paths connecting to Lutterworth town centre.

Steps would also be taken to protect the nearby Misterton Marshes.

There would also be a spine road through the development, parallel to the existing main road through Lutterworth, intended to reduce town centre traffic. This would include a new bridge over the M1.

The new development includes 23 hectares of retail and business space – enough to create 2,500 new jobs. The community hub would have shops, restaurants, cafes, health centre and a community hall.

Along with the two new primary schools to be built, there would be funding for extra secondary school places.

The county council has also included plans for improvements to main roads and the M1 in the area to boost capacity.

The new homes and other properties on the site would all have access to ultra-fast broadband.

The exhibition of the plans where officers will be on hand to answer questions, is open from 1pm to 8pm on Friday, March 22 at the Wycliffe Rooms, George Street, Lutterworth, LE17 4ED.