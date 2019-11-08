How to get a cut-price compost bin from Leicestershire County Council to help reduce landfill waste

Residents can buy a compost bin for 11.50, with a second one offered at half price.

The authority is launching an ambitious green drive to smash the amount of food and garden waste sent to landfill sites.

A county council spokesperson said: “People will be starting to tidy their gardens in preparation for the winter months.

“We are urging residents to recycle their garden waste at home and make an impact on the environment.”

Organic waste sent to landfill cannot decompose properly because it doesn’t have any access to air.

So it generates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Cllr Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “You can add things to your compost bin all year round, including the last grass clippings of the year, autumn prunings or the vegetable peelings from your Christmas dinner.

“The discounted bins are a great incentive to encourage more residents to get composting, which will have a positive impact on their wallets and the environment.”

Compostable items include fruit and vegetable peelings, grass cuttings, coffee grounds, newspaper and cardboard which will all decompose in around a year.

The resulting compost can then be dug back into the garden to provide nutrient rich food for it.

The bins are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic and are available in two different sizes and colours.