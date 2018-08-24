How community projects across Harborough district get £1 million a year from all that house building

More than £1 million a year is being pumped into community projects across the Harborough district – by housebuilders.

The figure has just been released by Harborough District Council, which says it has helped secure £6 million from developers in the last five years.

The money comes through so-called Section 106 agreements, through which new house developers contribute cash to improve community infrastructure in the areas they are building.

The money is used to improve everything from local play areas and sporting facilities to village halls.

And if you want help with your community project, you can apply for the cash.

Councillor Phil King, deputy leader and planning and regeneration portfolio holder at Harborough District Council, said: “We are pleased that our residents and their communities are benefiting from this important source of funding.

“This demonstrates that where development takes place we, as a council, are working hard, in partnership with the development industry, to help improve infrastructure.”

The west of the Harborough district – which includes Lutterworth and Broughton Astley – has benefited from nearly £1.6 million of developer contributions over the last five years.

This includes, for example, £22,500 for a Lutterworth Town FC clubhouse upgrade.

The middle of the district – which includes Fleckney, Husbands Bosworth, Lubenham, Foxton, Market Harborough, Great Bowden and the Langtons – has benefitted from over £2.5 million of contributions. This includes £30,000 for a Room for Music rehearsal room and recording studio in Market Harborough.

And the east of the district – which includes Scraptoft, Great Glen and the Kibworths – has benefited from nearly £2 million of contributions.

This includes £125,000 to help the parish council in Kibworth buy their recreation ground from the County Council.

Leicestershire County Council also negotiates Section 106 agreements on behalf of Harborough district residents with regards to education, libraries and roads.

Cllr Janette Ackerley, who has responsibility for Section 106 grants at the district council, said: “Each year we invite communities to apply for Section 106 funding to help much-needed local projects happen.”

To apply for Section 106 funding towards a community project in the Harborough district, you should visit www.harborough.gov.uk/section106