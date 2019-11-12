Here's how you can help keep the Grand Union canal in Harborough clean

The logo of the Canal & River Trust.

The war on rubbish is being launched by the Canal & River Trust, working with Harborough District Council and Union Wharf Narrowboats.

They are appealing to local businesses to back the ambitious eco-mission – and boost the wellbeing of workers at the same time.

Big-hearted helpers will board two narrowboats donated by Union Wharf before getting down to work along the picturesque canal.

They will clear plastics and other litter from the towpath as well as using the boats to pick up debris on the water.

A Canal and River Trust spokesman said: “Research shows that time spent by the water is good for our health and mental wellbeing.

“The day will give people an ideal opportunity to experience the benefits for themselves while also helping to improve the canal for everyone living and working nearby.”

Volunteers will be offered a cup of tea by The Waterfront restaurant to warm them up before they head out.

The Trust, the waterways and wellbeing charity that cares for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in England & Wales, is keen to encourage more businesses to play an active role in caring for local waterways.

“Businesses are increasingly looking to their local waterways for corporate volunteering days and some have even adopted their local stretch – committing to helping the Trust with a wide variety of tasks to improve their particular section,” added the spokesman.

Scott Miller, business & corporate engagement partner for the Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re really looking forward to the big canal clean-up. “It’s a great opportunity to introduce local businesses to the canal, enable their staff to feel the health and wellbeing benefits of being by water and make a real difference to the local environment in the process.

“The Grand Union Canal isn’t just pretty to look at it.

“It helps to boost the local economy, bring wildlife right into the heart of the town as well as giving local people a tranquil, soothing place to escape to so it’s important that we keep it at its best.”

He added: “As a charity we already work with a wide variety of groups.

“But we would love to work with more local businesses keen to give something back and help make the canal an even more special place for people and wildlife.”

Any businesses wanting to get involved can do so by contacting scott.miller@canalrivertrust.org.uk