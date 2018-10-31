Here's where you can watch fireworks in the Harborough district

With Bonfire Night falling on Monday next week, there are fireworks events taking place this weekend in the district.

Kibworth & Fleckney Rotary Club’s annual charity fireworks and bonfire event takes place on Saturday, November 3, on the field opposite New Road/the A6.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm, and the fireworks begin at 6.45pm. Tickets in advance cost £5 for adults or £2.50 for children and are available from Kibworth Post Office, the Coach and Horses in the village, and Fleckney Library. On the gate prices are £6 for adults and £3 for children.

Lutterworth’s big event is at the town’s golf club also on Saturday November 3.

Gates open at 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm, and the fireworks start at 6.30pm. Pre-paid tickets are £4 from the Clubhouse bar. They can also be purchased from several shops in Lutterworth – Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, All Wrapped Up, Flackies, Payne & Bond and Max Electrical. On the gate prices are £6. Under fives are free.

Leicester children’s charity Wishes 4 Kids is organising an event on Monday November 5 at Illston on the Hill at the junction of Leicester Road and Gaulby Road.

Gates open 5.30pm and there is on-site parking. Lighting the bonfire will be Paul Gascoigne. There will also be performances from Leicester’s own Kade Smith who was on The Voice this year, and Jersey Budd who will be singing ‘When You’re Smiling’ in honour of those that lost their lives at the King Power Stadium. Entry donations will be taken on the gate, and all proceeds go to Wishes 4 Kids.