Here are our photos from October Fest 2018 in Market Harborough

Friday tricky, Saturday perfect, Sunday a washout - this year’s October Fest in Market Harborough got the full mix of English autumn weather.

The three day festival took place on the Town Square and adjacent Commons Car Park, bringing street foods, groceries and Christmas gift stalls - about 30 stalls in all - as well as live entertainment and a Craft Beer Festival.

Sofie Maulson 6 tries on a hat while mum Samantha holds the mirror.

“Saturday was perfect” said Annie Astor of organisers Zoom Events.

“Trade was very good, the seating area was full and although it was blustery, even the wind was warm. It was the one pleasant day.

“Friday had wind and a bit of rain, which made things more difficult.

“Sunday was awful - just a washout - and most traders packed up early because it was so bad.”

One of the spice sauce stalls.

Wrapping up to keep warm...Petrina Campbell and Caroline Eames on the Sweet Pea Gifts and Clothing stall.

Angie Rowley on the Big Pan Cuisine stall.