'Help us to eradicate crippling childhood disease' says Harborough Rotary Club

Rotary Club members in Market Harborough are backing a special week of events worldwide highlighting the fight to stamp out polio.

They staged a coffee morning at Harborough Theatre on Saturday morning (Oct 19) to fundraise and raise awareness of the devastating condition.

Harborough Rotary Club spokeswoman Hilary Hearnshaw said they were determined to help eradicate the crippling childhood disease.

Hilary said: “We were pleased with the response as about 50 people turned up to find out more about beating polio.

“It’s hard to believe but there are still people here in Harborough who suffered polio as children.

“This terrible disease could return to be a threat again here in the UK if children are not immunised so we cannot be complacent.”

She said the mission is being stepped up all over the country as well as the world to mark World Rotary Week.

“There’s an event going ahead at Leicester Cathedral at 5.30pm on Thursday (Oct 24), which is World Polio Day.

“Rotary International has contributed to the immunisation of children worldwide,” said Hilary.

“Rotary International has been funding immunisation against polio since 1985.

“We have helped to eradicate polio in most countries but it is still present in parts of Africa and Asia.”

She said they are also putting on a musical show from 2pm-5pm on Saturday (Oct 26) under Harborough’s Old Grammar School.

“We’ll have eight local groups performing as well as providing refreshments in St Dionysius Church,” said Hilary.

“So please come along and join us – the more the merrier.”