Vet’s warning after Alabama Rot kills dog in neighbouring county

A veterinary centre has taken to social media to warn residents after a dog died from the Alabama Rot this month.

The dog died in Rugby in neighbouring Warwickshire and has sparked concern among pet owners given how quickly the deadly disease can spread.

Bilton Veterinary Centre’s Facebook post states: “Our practice has had a confirmed case of the rare disease Alabama Rot this month. It was a dog from the Rugby/Dunchurch area that has subsequently very sadly died as a result of the illness.

“It is really important to be aware of the facts of this illness as there are a lot of rumours going around that are not correct. So please read the blog that we have prepared on this subject.”

The centre’s blog post about Alabama Rot can be found here.