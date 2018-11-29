Headteachers and Harborough MP meet with Education Secretary

Four local secondary school headteachers have met Education Secretary, Damian Hinds in Market Harborough.

The meeting, organised by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien, involved the principals from Robert Smyth Academy, Welland Park Academy, Kibworth School, and Leicester Grammar.

Headteachers asked Mr Hinds a range of questions included assessments, teachers’ workload, and school funding.

Neil said: “It was great to be joined by some of the local secondary headteachers from Harborough for this important meeting. It was a good opportunity for them to share their views and ask any questions of the Minister.”

Neil highlighted the new national funding formula, under which schools in Harborough will see their overall funding “increase at nearly twice the rate of the country”.

Dan Cleary, principal at Robert Smyth, said: “I was really grateful to have the opportunity to discuss local and national educational issues with the Secretary of State for Education.

“It is to Neil’s credit that he created this opportunity.”