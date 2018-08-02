Have your say on Harborough artwork to commemorate women’s vote

People in the Harborough district are being invited to have their say on proposals for an exciting piece of art celebrating 100 years since women were granted the right to vote.

Harborough District Council is commissioning a piece of art to mark the centenary and wants views on the three striking and varied suggestions put forward by three artists – Derek Hunt, Michelle McKinney and Danielle Vaughan.

The artwork will eventually take pride of place in The Symington Building in Harborough.

You can have your say at the Council’s website at www.harborough.gov.uk/artwork up until August 12 or view the artists’ exhibition at The Symington Building (near reception) in Harborough.

The Representation of the People Act 1918 widened the right to vote by abolishing practically all property qualifications for men and – for the first time – granting the right to vote to women over 30 who met minimum property qualifications.

The breakthrough for women’s suffrage was accepted as recognition of the contribution made by women defence workers. However, women were still not politically equal to men (who could vote from the age of 21); full electoral equality did not occur until the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act 1928.

Council leader Neil Bannister said: “This is a very exciting art project, commemorating a hugely important landmark, and we look forward to hearing from the public which proposals put forward by the artists they prefer.”