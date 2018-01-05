Harborough youngsters share matchday with Tigers

Young players from Market Harborough Rugby Club shared a matchday with 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers on Sunday as they made up the guard of honour to welcome the teams at Welford Road.

Tigers hosted Saracens Rugby in the Aviva Premiership as the group from Leicestershire had the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of legends on the Welford Road pitch in front of a crowd of more than 24,000. Guard of honour groups fly the flag in the moments building-up to kick-off and welcome both teams on to the pitch in front of a roar from the crowd. No one in the stadium gets as close to taking a pass, making a tackle or catching a high ball.

Marcus, 13 who plays for Market Harborough accompanied the team on to the pitch and said: “I’m very excited to be taking part. We’ve had a really good season winning most of our games so there’s 24 from the team here today.”