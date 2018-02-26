Harborough woman wants to bring puppy Fabian to the UK!

A Harborough woman is hosting a fundraising event to help bring a five-month-old dog to the UK who was tied up in a rubbish bag and thrown over a garden wall in Turkey.

The puppy, called Fabian, was close to death when he was found abandoned, and Julia Marabella is now trying to raise enough money to bring him to the UK.

She said: “Fabian was tied in a rubbish bag and thrown into a garden when he was about eight weeks old. He was close to death and fostered until a home could be found. A family from Russia decided to adopt him and look after him forever but sadly they got bored of him and abandoned him again in Turkey.

“Thankfully, Animal Aid in Fetheye found him and put out an appeal to find him another home. I saw his desperate appeal and decided to bring him to the UK. He is with a foster family while having his rabies injection and innocolations and will come to the UK in June.

“It’s very expensive, approximately £1,000, so I’m raising funds by holding a table top sale on Saturday, March 3, at East Farndon Village Hall from 2-5pm.

“Now I need people to come and support the event. We have craft stalls, bric a brac, home made cakes and cream teas. There is also an amazing raffle, tombola and more.

“All proceeds will go towards Fabians journey to the UK.”