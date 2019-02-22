Harborough woman's death 'unexplained' say police

Officers are treating the death of a Market Harborough woman as 'unexplained'.

Shortly before midday yesterday, Thursday February 21, Leicestershire Police received a call regarding concern for the welfare of a woman at an address in Douglass Drive, Market Harborough.

The scene near the property on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANDREW CARPENTER

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the address to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who were already in attendance.

"The woman was taken to hospital where she subsequently died. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time."

The property remains cordoned off today, Friday, while enquiries are carried out.