Harborough walking footballers stroll to runners-up spot

Harborough Town Walking Football Club - better known as the Harborough Hornets - attended St George’s Park in Burton earlier this month where they finished as runners-up in a national competition.

St George’s Park is the Football Association’s training complex and where the England football team meet before their international matches.

The Hornets had a team in the 60-and-over age group and finished equal top of their group with three wins and three draws.

Unfortunately, in the play-off they ran out as runners-up to Leggy Mambos from Barnsley, whose 50+ team also won their final. The Mambos are generally recognised as the strongest Walking Football club in the country.

The Harborough outfit were well managed by John Cornwell - who was too young to play - while Dave Collins conceded only one goal in the league matches.

The team’s goals came from striker Chris Gladman (3) and Colin Murrant (1) who alternated in mid-field with Jerry Wallwork, Jim Wash and Mike Beet, whilst Garry Baker was solid in defence.

The Hornets train and play on the astroturf at Harborough Town Football Club on Wednesday evenings from 6-7pm.

Walking Football is increasingly popular with more than 1,000 clubs in England.

To find our more about the club, contact Colin Murrant on 07810 054226.