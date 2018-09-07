Harborough teenager to selected as part of Team GB contingent for the Youth Olympic Games

Trampolinist Andrew Stamp, from Market Harborough, has been selected as part of Team GB for the Youth Olympic Games taking place in Argentina next month.

With only 12 trampoline gymnastic places available world-wide Andrew will compete against the world’s best 14 to 18-year-olds.

He is already an experienced gymnast with an impressive honours list including three world junior medals and a European junior medal and already has some Olympic Games experience after being selected to attend Rio 2016 as part of the BOA’s Olympic Ambitions Programme.

Andrew secured his Team GB male trampoline place for the Youth Olympic Games earlier this year in April at the Junior European Championships however he had an anxious wait to confirm whether he would be heading to Argentina after the selection process, but the British Olympic Association has announced that he will be the British male trampoline gymnastics representative.

Sixteen-year-old Andrew, who travels from Market Harborough to train in Northampton with the Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy six days every week, said: “I still can’t quite believe the selection but I’m super excited for the opportunity to learn and represent my country and British Trampolining at the Youth Olympic Games. I can’t wait for the experience.”

Organised by the International Olympic Committee and taking place every four years as a youth version of the Olympic Games, Argentina will host the third installment of the Youth Olympic Games, welcoming around 4,000 athletes from over 200 nations to the host city Buenos Aires.

The Games are the pinnacle sporting event for any junior athlete and they provide an invaluable opportunity for athletes to gain an Olympic experience at a multi-sport event in the hope of one day reaching the senior version. Andrew is part of Team GB’s 42 strong team of athletes, competing in a total of 17 sporting events.