Harborough teenager jumps out of a plane for charity

A Harborough teenage girl has conquered her fear of heights by doing a charity skydive.

Seventeen-year-old Poppie Nickerson has never liked heights. But when her granddad was diagnosed with bowel cancer, she jettisoned her fears - and jumped out of a plane.

The sponsored skydive was the Robert Smyth Academy pupil’s way of raising money for Bowel and Cancer Research and trying to support her granddad.

“I’ve never done anything so scary in my life,” said Poppie, from Market Harborough. “I was petrified and shaking and, right to the last second, I thought I was going to have to pull out.”

But she did it, landed safely and Facetimed her granddad, David Burchell, who was still in hospital after surgery. “He was really impressed and we both had a little cry,” said Poppie. “I hope I made him proud.”

Poppie raised £700 for www.bowelcancerresearch.org, and said “it was an amazing experience”. To sponsor Poppie visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poppie-nickerson