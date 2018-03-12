Harborough students rally to help town foodbank

Students at Robert Smyth Academy donated a huge haul of food to Harborough’s Jubilee Foodbank.

The impressive collection was organised by the academy’s CAIRS - a group of students which organises events to support charities.

Sixth form student Aaron Carson, one of the members of CAIRS, said: “We were really impressed with the amount of food brought in by students. The whole school really got behind it.

“We got word out about the appeal on social media and with posters in schools and reminders in assemblies.”

Aaron said CAIRS is a well-established group in the school and has been a part of Robert Smyth since the 1980s.

He added: “One of the main things we do is organise non-uniform days as they are a quick and easy way to generate money for charity.

“There are about seven or eight of us in CAIRS and we discuss between us which charities to support, as well as taking ideas that students come to us with.

Recent causes supported by the school have included an eating disorder charity and Children in Need.

For more information about the Jubilee Foodbank, visit www.jubileefoodbank.info.