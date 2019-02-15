Harborough students get 'locked in' to support charity

Students found themselves locked in their Market Harborough school as part of a 24 hour fundraising event.

More than 120 Robert Smyth Academy students took part in an annual 24 hour sponsored sports event raising over £2,000 for Headway, the UK-wide charity that works to improve life after brain injury.

The students, aged between 14 to 17 took part in over 12 different sports on rotation during the 24 hour event, including basketball, uni hoc, rugby, football, netball and skipping.

They worked together in teams, each producing their own team name, banner and uniform, which was judged during the opening ceremony by former Leicester City manager Micky Adams and current Northampton Saints first team player Will Davis.

‘Ice Ice baby’ finished first with ‘Serves u Right’ second and ‘Two Tyred’ in third place. ‘The Umpire Strikes Back’ won for best team outfit.

Mike Scully, Head of PE said: “This year was our 12th year of hosting the lock-in and we have now raised over £30,000 for a variety of charities since 2007.

"It is a fantastic event that not only helps worthwhile causes but also promotes a sense of team work and togetherness within the students. It was so impressive to see the efforts the students went to, not only during the event but also prior to it organising costumes and banners, especially those who were able to perform fantastic dances at the end of the 24 hours as a finale.

"Thank you to Asda, Marks and Spencer, Brakes, Crowndale Food Services, Adelie Foods and Sainsbury’s for supporting the event.”

Dan Cleary, Principal said: ‘I am extremely grateful to our fantastic PE Faculty who have yet again provided a memorable occasion for students.

"It is quite amazing that this event has secured over £30,000 of funding for various charitable causes over the last 12 years. In particular, I would like to thank Mr Scully for his passion for participation in sport and all of his colleagues for their hard work and dedication."