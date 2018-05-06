Harborough sports firm celebrates hitting £100,000 milestone from its public fundraising events

Local sports events company Race Harborough is celebrating an incredible fundraising milestone of over £100,000 raised for good causes since the organisation was founded in 2014.

Over the past four years Race Harborough’s achievements have included launching Market Harborough’s very first triathlon as well as introducing an annual programme of events comprising of the Festival of Cycling, Carnival of Running, Lutterworth Charity 5, Tunnel Vision and the Santa Fun Run. The Naseby 1645 and Battlefield Duathlon are new additions for 2018, bringing the programme to a total of eight events.

The Festival of Cycling, held on April 8, raised a total of £850 in aid of AdamSmile, a local charity that campaigns for a safe cycling route between Lubenham and Market Harborough. £350 was raised by the event’s entrants, with the remaining £500 being donated by Race Harborough. This latest fundraising effort takes the total to the £100,000 mark.

“We’re thrilled to have raised £100,000 for some great local causes in just four short years,” says Race Harborough’s co-director Brian Corcoran. “Supporting local charities is at the heart of all our efforts to get our community engaged in an active lifestyle by taking on physical challenges.”

He adds: “Around £70,000 of the £100,000 has been raised by runners at our main event, the Carnival of Running, which takes place every June. As well as AdamSmile, charities we have supported include The Squires Effect, Mo’ket Harborough, Home-Start, dementia-related charities through the Lutterworth Charity 5 and new for this year the young people’s cancer charity, Move.”

The Carnival of Running is now the single largest charity fundraising event in Market Harborough with £17,500 being raised in 2017. Race Harborough is looking forward to raising even more at the 2018 event, to be held on June 9. The event includes a 5k, 10k, half marathon and a 1-mile family fun run.

“We’re delighted to say that £10 000 has already been pledged to this year’s Carnival of Running,” says Race Harborough co-director Kenny Anderson. “The whole entry fee for the fun run will be donated to Home-Start family support. For the other distances on the day, we encourage runners to fundraise for any charity that is special to them, but if they pledge to raise at least £150 for The Squires Effect, they can ‘Race for Free’”

Anyone who is interested in getting fit while helping charity by entering the Carnival of Running or any of Race Harborough’s other events should visit www.raceharborough.co.uk to register or find out more.