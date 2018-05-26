Harborough soul band seeking ‘top’ sponsors for summer Euro tour

A jazz and soul band from a Harborough school is asking for help in providing ‘tour tops’ for its teenage musicians when they travel to the Netherlands in July.

Robert Smyth Academy has a long tradition of musical excellence and has held an annual music tour for the last 15 years.

This July, the school’s jazz and soul band - better known as Soul Patrol - will be visiting the Netherlands, playing concerts in the resorts of Noordwijka and Zandvoort, the latter at an English festival, and at the De Efterling Theme Park.

All three are near Amsterdam.

Lucy Wass, head of music at Robert Smyth Academy, said: “For the concerts, the bands wear a ‘tour polo top’, which not only bring uniformity to the bands, but enables our audience to see who we are and where we are from.

“We are looking for a sponsor who would help to cover the cost of the T-shirts, in return for having their company name and logo printed on the sleeve of the tops and featured in our concert programmes.

“The total cost of the tops for the 40 people going on the tour is approximately £550.”

Soul Patrol was established in 2003 and performs a wide range of soul and funk covers, as well as composing their own original songs.

To find out more about the band, visit www.rsaperformingarts.co.uk/music/extra-curricular/soul-band.