Harborough Singers busy rehearsing for Easter concert

A moving programme of Easter music is being promised by a Harborough choral group later this month.

Harborough Singers will be performing the concert at Holy Trinity Church in Rothwell from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 24.

A spokesman for the group said: “The central focus will be one of the most popular of all English choral works, Stainer’s ‘Crucifixion’.

“This piece vividly portrays the events of the Passion of Christ with masterful choruses that range from the graphic mob shouts of ‘Crucify Him’ to the ethereally beautiful meditation at the centre of the work, ‘God so loved the World’.

“The programme will also include extracts from Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, and a largely forgotten piece by Harold Darke, ‘As the Leaves Fall’.

“This was composed during the First World War as a lament for the fallen, using text by a little-known soldier-poet, Joseph Courtney. Darke’s quietly pastoral voice is most well known today for his setting of ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ – voted the greatest Christmas carol of all time.

There will be a retiring collection during the service.

The following day, which is Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week, Harbroough Singers will also sing Evensong at Holy Trinity. The service begins at 6pm.

Visit www.harboroughsingers.com for more.